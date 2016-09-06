Chicago, IL – The PanHellenic Scholarship Foundation is elated to announce that the 2016/17 scholarship application is now available! The Foundation will accept applications from eligible Greek American college students through January 31, 2017, and will distribute $250,000 in scholarship awards to exceptional undergraduates as follows:

Twenty (20) Awards of $10,000 each based on academic merit and financial need

Twenty (20) Awards of $2,500 each based solely on academic achievement

The PanHellenic Scholarship Foundation aims to help exceptional Greek American undergraduates achieve their academic and career aspirations. Since Chris P. Tomaras established the Foundation in 1998, the organization has advocated for higher education and celebrated scholastic achievement through its signature scholarship program. As of June 2016, the Foundation has awarded $2.5 million in scholarships to 366 Greek American students. The $250,000 in annual scholarships is the largest amount awarded to undergraduates of Hellenic descent by any public foundation in the United States.

APPLY NOW!

College students across the country are currently in desperate need of financial assistance. The student loan debt crisis is a widely-discussed issue in the United States, due to the alarming burden of hundreds of thousands of dollars in student loan debt carried by many young people. In recent years, the cost of higher education has increased exponentially, and students and families around the nation struggle to afford the expense of earning a college degree. The Foundation offers its scholarship awards in an effort to alleviate the financial burden of earning a college education for these young scholars and their families. The Foundation also aims to recognize the academic achievements of these admirable applicants.

The scholarship application and the qualification criteria, requirements, and guidelines are available on our website. Undergraduate students of Hellenic descent from all fifty states are encouraged to apply for the scholarship awards! Applications should be postmarked or submitted electronically as instructed by January 31, 2017.

To be eligible to apply for a scholarship, applicants must:

Be US Citizens or US permanent residents.

Be of Hellenic descent.

Be a full-time undergraduate student at an accredited 4-year university in Fall 2016.

Have a minimum 3.5 cumulative GPA.

For any questions or inquiries, please email aclayman@panhellenicsf.org or call our office at (312) 357-6432. We look forward to receiving your application!

Allie Clayman

Scholarships Coordinator

PanHellenic Scholarship Foundation

17 N. Wabash Ave., Ste. 600