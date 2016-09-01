August 30, 2016

His Eminence Archbishop Demetrios

Primate of the Greek Orthodox Church in America

Exarch of the Ecumenical Patriarchate

8 East 79th Street, New York, NY 10075

Fax: (212) 570-3569

Your Eminence:

On August 16, 2016, an organization known as Oriental Review, www.orientalreview.org, placed on its website an article concerning the Patriarch of Constantinople and attributed it to me. I have subsequently learned that this article has been submitted to other journals.

I can state categorically that I did not write this article, contribute it to Oriental Review or elsewhere, nor do I have any knowledge of the statements alleged in the article. Mr. Andrey Fomin, Founding Editor of Oriental Review, has acknowledged by email that they did not verify whether I in fact had sent the article, expressed regret and removed it from their website. Despite my repeated requests to Mr. Fomin, Oriental Review has not posted a statement indicating that the article in question and my alleged authorship were indeed a fabrication. Also, as I have told Mr. Fomin, even a cursory check of my work stated on various websites would have confirmed that I have never been engaged in either Turkish or church matters.

The fabrication and false attribution of the article in question are of great concern to me. I have consequently conveyed these facts to all who have inquired or, without proper due diligence, used the article.

Sincerely and with all best wishes,

[Signed]

Arthur H. Hughes

View the original letter