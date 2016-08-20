Hellenic News of America would like to welcome Antonios Xylourgidis to our team! Antonios is a seasoned journalist on various aspects pertaining to Greece. Stay tuned to read his exceptional pieces.

Educational background:

Lawyer, Political Scientist, Aristotle University, Greece

Phd in Constitutional Law, Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, Greece

LLM in Public International Law, emocritus University of Thrace, Komotini, Greece

LLM in Constitutional Law, Democritus University of Thrace, Komotini, Greece

LLM in Sociology of Law, Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, Greece

Bachelor in Law, Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, Greece

Bachelor in Political Science, Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, Greece

Titles of Published Works