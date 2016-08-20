Hellenic News of America would like to welcome Antonios Xylourgidis to our team! Antonios is a seasoned journalist on various aspects pertaining to Greece. Stay tuned to read his exceptional pieces.
Educational background:
Lawyer, Political Scientist, Aristotle University, Greece
Phd in Constitutional Law, Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, Greece
LLM in Public International Law, emocritus University of Thrace, Komotini, Greece
LLM in Constitutional Law, Democritus University of Thrace, Komotini, Greece
LLM in Sociology of Law, Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bachelor in Law, Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bachelor in Political Science, Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, Greece
Titles of Published Works
- Amateur author “Church and Power Politics”, 2012 and “Cogito ergo Sum”, 2016
- A. Xylourgidis, Constitutional Interpretation of the Political Current Affairs, 2015, Regional Newspaper
- A. Xylourgidis, Ridding of Populism in Politics, 2015, The Huffington Post (online Newspaper blog)
- A. Xylourgidis 2015, The Context of Agreement for the Minorities, postgraduate academic work
- A.Xylourgidis 2015, The Chimera of the political void in the nadir of postwar Greece, The Huffington Post (online Newspaper blog)