On being at Electric Zoo, she said, “I just got here. Everything is busy and hectic, and everybody here is awesome. It’s my first time at Electric Zoo, and I’m really excited. I think Electric Zoo will be cool since it’s in Manhattan.”

She revealed that she will be performing “Secrets” at Electric Zoo, as well as “Nothing to Lose,” which is her new record that is out now, that was produced by Tiesto. “We are really excited, and we are so grateful for all the support from the fans,” she said.

As a person, VASSY is very passionate and driven. “I love what I do. I love writing records to make music, and I love performing them obviously,” she said.

Regarding her plans for the future, she said, “I would like to have a very successful hit record with “Nothing to Lose,’ and to put out my own album pretty soon, and to perform more for everyone, everywhere around the world. I have a couple of little collaborations up my sleeve. I just want to keep making music for people, and to keep inspiring other people.”

While she loves working with Tiesto, VASSY listed Calvin Harris as her dream male collaboration choice. “That would be fun,” she said with a sweet laugh. “I’ve always been a fan of his work for a while.”

Throughout her career, VASSY has had many proud moments, including a seven-times platinum record, as well as “Secrets” going double-platinum, as well as winning an IDMA award for “Best Electro/Progressive House Track” for “Secrets” this year.

On her Greek heritage, she said, “I was born and raised in Australia, but I’m Greek from both sides. I am very proud to be Greek. I live as a Greek person, I cook Greek, I go to Greek church and I’ve been to Greece recently to perform for the Mad Music awards. I am very in tune with my Greek culture.”

“I love the fans, and I am so grateful for what them do on a daily basis,” she concluded. “Electronic music is a culture that keeps growing.” The word success for VASSY means “Being happy, feeling good about yourself and being proud.”

