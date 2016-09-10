Las Vegas – Greek American superstar magician Criss Angel took some time from his busy schedule to chat with me about his Sept. 12 event at the Luxor Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.
This event will include some “amazing” auction items and Angel is willing to give it all for this cause. “These 72 different experiences were created by my friends Jennifer Lopez, Celine Dion, Britney Spears. You can see their shows, meet them and you can bid on all that,” he said. “You can bid on learning the magic that I do in my show, including how I levitate and fly all over the stage. I’m giving away everything because there is not a more important cause than children that are dealing with this horrendous disease.”
He hinted that his son, Johnny Christopher, is going to be at this charity event, and “it’s going to be amazing.”
For the fans, he concluded, “I am grateful for my Loyals from all over the world for supporting my creative vision, my talent and of course, my charity, which is the most important thing. I hope they continue to spread the word about HELP, which is happening this Monday, on Sept. 12. We can all collectively make a difference, because the Loyals are all about love.”
To learn more about Criss Angel’s fundraiser or to donate to save a child’s life, check out his official website.