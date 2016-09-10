On Monday, Sept. 12, Angel is bringing together many talented superstar performances in an unforgettable event that benefits pediatric cancer research, treatment and ultimately a cure. 100 percent of every penny donated will go directly to fund pediatric cancer research. “I am very, very excited about it. It is going to be amazing event. It would be great to get people more engaged, because now I am one tenth there,” he said. “I am appealing to the readers to please understand that one child is diagnosed with cancer every two minutes. Cancer is the leading cause of death among children by disease, and it is very much underfunded and it is unequivocally unfair that children live moment to moment dealing with life and death, and many of them have no hope for the future to see their 16th birthday, prom or first kiss, or graduation. We need to band together and work together and support our children because they are the future, and we can make a difference. If everybody goes to Criss Angel HELP and donates one dollar, that can make a big difference. If people wants tickets for the show, that would be amazing.”

This event will include some “amazing” auction items and Angel is willing to give it all for this cause. “These 72 different experiences were created by my friends Jennifer Lopez, Celine Dion, Britney Spears. You can see their shows, meet them and you can bid on all that,” he said. “You can bid on learning the magic that I do in my show, including how I levitate and fly all over the stage. I’m giving away everything because there is not a more important cause than children that are dealing with this horrendous disease.”

He hinted that his son, Johnny Christopher, is going to be at this charity event, and “it’s going to be amazing.”

For the fans, he concluded, “I am grateful for my Loyals from all over the world for supporting my creative vision, my talent and of course, my charity, which is the most important thing. I hope they continue to spread the word about HELP, which is happening this Monday, on Sept. 12. We can all collectively make a difference, because the Loyals are all about love.”

To learn more about Criss Angel’s fundraiser or to donate to save a child’s life, check out his official website.