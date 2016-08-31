(Delaware and Chester Counties, PA)— Register now for Career Transitions, a 10-week workshop which provides structure and support for men and women coping with the uncertainty of a changing job market. The workshop begins on Monday, September 19 and runs on Monday evenings from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Delaware County Community College’s Marple Campus (901 S. Media Line Road, Media, PA).

Career Transitions is targeted to those considering a change in career direction such as the unemployed, the under-employed or the unhappily employed. Participants will learn how to manage their own careers and take the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator personality test and the Strong Interest Inventory to assess career satisfiers and occupational interests as well as their strongest marketable skills and how to move ahead proactively. Later sessions will explore networking strategies and online tools including LinkedIn.

The workshop is facilitated by Ruth Campbell and Carol Dougherty who are both counselors in the College’s Career and Counseling Center, licensed professional counselors in Pennsylvania and hold national certifications in career counseling. They also both have extensive experience working with adults in career transition, and participants will have an opportunity to have a one-on-one consultation with one of them.

The cost of the workshop is $114 for residents of sponsoring school districts and $163 for those in non-sponsoring districts. The cost of the Myers-Briggs and Strong Inventory tests is included. Space is limited and seats will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information or to register, contact the Career and Counseling Center at 610-359-5324.