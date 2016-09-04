European Travel is celebrating its 30th year in business. Family owned and operated, we are focused on
detail and perfection. It is our goal, to customize the perfect itinerary for our clients. As part of our
celebration, we have added a luxury line of tours and cruises to our program, along with various other
specialty trips, unique accommodations and VIP services. Maintaining our high quality of customer
service, we are always a phone call away.
Greece and Turkey were the two beautiful destinations we started with 30 years ago. Today, both of these
destinations are popular for their history, culture, geographic location, beaches, hospitality, dining and
more… We have also expanded to other European countries, such as Italy, France, UK, Spain, Switzerland
and Germany.
During our 30 years of service to our community, we also listened to our customers needs and expanded
beyond Europe, to the Caribbean, Mexico, Asia and the Middle East, offering religious tours, leisure trips,
safaris, cruises, accommodations and more, for both individuals and groups.
At European Travel, it is our goal to accommodate each individual’s unique travel needs. For the group
traveler, we offer escorted tours in all destinations. Each tour varying from 3 to 10 days, at 3 to 5 star
accommodations. Each traveler will enjoy transportation in 5 star, air-conditioned coaches and will be
guided by professional, English speaking guides.
For those travelers looking for an individual tour, we are able to customize a tour that can include private or
regular tours, car rental, centrally located accommodations and rail tickets. All of our guides are
professional and knowledgeable. During a private tour, you will have the opportunity to explore more of
the city and focus on their main interests. During a group tour, you will have the opportunity to meet new
people, share their travel experiences and maybe even get some suggestions about a great restaurant or
show.
For those seeking a more relaxing getaway, whether by themselves, as couples or with their families, we
can offer them a range of luxury all- inclusive resorts worldwide where they can enjoy the sandy beaches,
the breathtaking views, the relaxing atmosphere and of course the authentic cuisine.
Let’s not forget the themed tours, such as wine tours, culinary tours, religious tours and shopping tours. If
your clients are looking for a unique experience where they would like to go wine tasting, we can
accommodate your request with our deluxe tours. Looking for a great culinary experience in Europe? We
can take you through the organic farms of Europe, visit the Limoncello factory in Sorrento or visit Agerola
where you can visit one of the local dairies where you can see how their famous cheeses, pasta fior di latte
and caciocavallo are produced.
Religious Tours are always popular both individuals and groups. We can take them through Jerusalem,
where they will have the opportunity to explore the fascinating historic and spectacular cultural sites.
Travel through Turkey, and explore the Steps of St. Paul or the Seven Churches of the Revelation. Why
not go to Greece and visit the different monasteries; or Meteora, A UNESCO World Heritage Site. The
options are endless and European Travel can put it all together.
Our specialized staff has visited each of the destinations we offer and therefore are not only familiar with
the products sold, but can provide suggestions and guidance when necessary. We work hard to set up our
scheduled programs to ensure that our clients who travel abroad from the United States visit the sights and
see the scenery that these destinations are known for. Nonetheless, we also understand that many clients
prefer to discover these fascinating destinations on their own, and therefore we have created extensive FIT
packages as well. With over 150,000 hotel contracted rates available throughout the globe, we give our
clients the upper hand on lower prices and immediate confirmations.
European Travel is committed to our valued clients by providing excellent service and top quality products.
Since we are family owned, we focus on providing our customers with fast, friendly and professional
service. Our passion for travel helps make your dream a reality. We look forward to planning your trip
real soon and hope to exceed your expectations.