European Travel is celebrating its 30th year in business. Family owned and operated, we are focused on

detail and perfection. It is our goal, to customize the perfect itinerary for our clients. As part of our

celebration, we have added a luxury line of tours and cruises to our program, along with various other

specialty trips, unique accommodations and VIP services. Maintaining our high quality of customer

service, we are always a phone call away.

Greece and Turkey were the two beautiful destinations we started with 30 years ago. Today, both of these

destinations are popular for their history, culture, geographic location, beaches, hospitality, dining and

more… We have also expanded to other European countries, such as Italy, France, UK, Spain, Switzerland

and Germany.

During our 30 years of service to our community, we also listened to our customers needs and expanded

beyond Europe, to the Caribbean, Mexico, Asia and the Middle East, offering religious tours, leisure trips,

safaris, cruises, accommodations and more, for both individuals and groups.

At European Travel, it is our goal to accommodate each individual’s unique travel needs. For the group

traveler, we offer escorted tours in all destinations. Each tour varying from 3 to 10 days, at 3 to 5 star

accommodations. Each traveler will enjoy transportation in 5 star, air-conditioned coaches and will be

guided by professional, English speaking guides.

For those travelers looking for an individual tour, we are able to customize a tour that can include private or

regular tours, car rental, centrally located accommodations and rail tickets. All of our guides are

professional and knowledgeable. During a private tour, you will have the opportunity to explore more of

the city and focus on their main interests. During a group tour, you will have the opportunity to meet new

people, share their travel experiences and maybe even get some suggestions about a great restaurant or

show.

For those seeking a more relaxing getaway, whether by themselves, as couples or with their families, we

can offer them a range of luxury all- inclusive resorts worldwide where they can enjoy the sandy beaches,

the breathtaking views, the relaxing atmosphere and of course the authentic cuisine.

Let’s not forget the themed tours, such as wine tours, culinary tours, religious tours and shopping tours. If

your clients are looking for a unique experience where they would like to go wine tasting, we can

accommodate your request with our deluxe tours. Looking for a great culinary experience in Europe? We

can take you through the organic farms of Europe, visit the Limoncello factory in Sorrento or visit Agerola

where you can visit one of the local dairies where you can see how their famous cheeses, pasta fior di latte

and caciocavallo are produced.

Religious Tours are always popular both individuals and groups. We can take them through Jerusalem,

where they will have the opportunity to explore the fascinating historic and spectacular cultural sites.

Travel through Turkey, and explore the Steps of St. Paul or the Seven Churches of the Revelation. Why

not go to Greece and visit the different monasteries; or Meteora, A UNESCO World Heritage Site. The

options are endless and European Travel can put it all together.

Our specialized staff has visited each of the destinations we offer and therefore are not only familiar with

the products sold, but can provide suggestions and guidance when necessary. We work hard to set up our

scheduled programs to ensure that our clients who travel abroad from the United States visit the sights and

see the scenery that these destinations are known for. Nonetheless, we also understand that many clients

prefer to discover these fascinating destinations on their own, and therefore we have created extensive FIT

packages as well. With over 150,000 hotel contracted rates available throughout the globe, we give our

clients the upper hand on lower prices and immediate confirmations.

European Travel is committed to our valued clients by providing excellent service and top quality products.

Since we are family owned, we focus on providing our customers with fast, friendly and professional

service. Our passion for travel helps make your dream a reality. We look forward to planning your trip

real soon and hope to exceed your expectations.