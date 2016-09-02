“Other countries may offer you discoveries in manners or lore or landscape; Greece offers you something harder: an understanding of yourself.”

Lawrence Durrell

Prospero’s Cell

By Aurelia

If you choose to spend your holiday at Petinos Hotel on Mykonos’ famous Platis Gialos Beach, you may come away with something not guaranteed in the vacation package: an understanding of what exactly has made you fall in love with Greece: is it the location directly on the sandy beach, the day you stepped into that tiny boat that took you to “Paradise Island,” the moonlight dinners on the veranda overlooking the sea, or the day you spent in the spa, indulging yourself in all the luxuries?

Hotel Petinos offers you all these tempting options, and more, but they are to be found in three hotels, not one. Not to worry–in an exclusive offer made by no other hotel on the island, guests registered in one of three hotels operated by the Kousathana family have full access to all three resorts.

Within walking distance of each other, the resorts are Petinos Hotel, Petinos Beach Hotel, and Hotel Nissaki. Each has distinctive accommodations and restaurants, and each welcomes guests at the

sister establishments. It is a luxurious, one-of-a-kind, three-for-one offering prized by the discriminating traveler.

But first things first. There is simply no better location on Mykonos to explore the unsurpassed beauty of both the landscape and seascape of Platis Gialos Beach than the Petinos Hotel. Perched on the corner of a long, sandy, beach it has vistas so deep, it seems you could stretch your hand over the turquoise sea to touch an island nearby.

While Petinos Hotel occupies the coveted pride of place on Platis Gialos Beach, it offers what no other resort hotel can: three distinctive options on how you can enjoy your holiday and discover more about what pleases you, stimulates you, and makes you one, (in real or imagined time) with the land and the sea. Choose your passion.

PETINOS HOTEL. This is the flagship—the anchor– that started it all. Petinos Hotel opened in 1978 on its prime location and never stopped improving, with sometimes subtle and sometimes elaborate refinements made through the years. Its restaurant, Thea, is recognized as being one of the finest restaurants on the island, and when one realizes that locals dine there on a regular basis, this is a sure sign that the cuisine is excellent. Guests from all over the world, arriving by private yacht and commercial airline, mingle with the locals to enjoy the traditional Greek and Mediterranean cuisine, featuring contemporary culinary trends, as well as Mykonian specialties.

The hotel offers rooms, suites, and apartments overlooking beautiful gardens perfumed by fragrant flowers. All furnishings reflect the unique and modern Cycladic environment created by local craftsmen.

The soft, sandy beach fronts Petinos Hotel and is one of the best places to swim at Plati Gialos because it has fewer rocks close to the shore. Sunbeds and umbrellas are plentiful for guests and drinks and snacks are served on the beach. After your dip into the azure waters, stretch out on a sunbed, have lunch and a drink served at your side, and then follow this with a beach massage. (A memory of this should help you get through the winter.)

If you want to explore other beaches on Mykonos, such as “Paradise,” and “Super Paradise,” small boats are steps away to take you to these idyllic spots. The boat ride itself makes the short trip to these party beaches worthwhile.

The bus that takes you into town every half hour arrives at the front entrance to the Hotel. So, the front entrance takes you to the beach and if you exit by the side, transportation to town awaits you. It could not be more convenient. After a twenty-minute ride, you will arrive at the top of the town where you will begin to walk through a maze, built many years ago to confuse invading pirates. Mykonos Town has beautiful shops and boutiques and the island is known as having some of the finest gold jewelry in Greece.

Back at the hotel, if it is a Wednesday, you will be treated to a “Greek Night,” with music and dancing by the best entertainers on the island. The entertainment is rather spectacular, and at times the spirit of kefi, (the Greek word meaning “passion,” or “high spirits,”) moves guests to dance on the tabletops.

PETINOS BEACH HOTEL.

If you prefer a pool to the sea, Petinos Beach Hotel offers a large pool with comfortable sun beds, umbrellas, and snack delivered to you. Do you fancy a romantic evening? Are you too relaxed from the sun to go into town for a cocktail at “Little Venice,” a beautiful hideaway immortalized by artists from all over the world? No worries. The Petinos Beach Hotel’s Blue Myth Restaurant on the veranda overlooking the sea is a perfect setting for a romantic evening and is favored by honeymooners.

HOTEL NISSAKI.

Ah, Hotel Nissaki. This is the most sublime, boutique hotel on Mykonos, offering an extensive array of pampering services, including massages, a sauna and hammam, and a beauty parlor. Overlooking Psarou Beach, the hotel boasts the coveted “five stars” earned because of its location, its sea view, luxurious accommodations, and spa services. It is the location of choice by celebrities, whose yachts are docked nearby. The Nissaki Bar Restaurant is decorated with romantic blue and white lights, the colors of Greece.

In summary, all three hotels offer luxurious rooms, some with private balconies and Jacuzzis, transfers from airport and/or harbor, and a variety of personal services to make your stay memorable. And all three have staffs dedicated to making your stay memorable.

If you fancy a journey that provides opportunities for self-discovery, consider the package offered by Hotel Petinos. It is a “three for the price of one” package beyond compare.

