Saturday October 1, 2016 Kick off Party

Taste the various wines of Greece, Beer, and Specialty cocktails, Passed Hors d’ouevres, Seafood Display, and Food Stations. Live DJ! $150* per person

($75* is tax-deductible and will benefit Hellenic Hearts Charity)

Tuesday October 18, 2016 Greek Wine School 101

Lesson and tasting of various Greek Wines, Greek family style Dinner will be served

$75 per person (includes tax and tip)

Wednesday October 19, 2016 Greek Wine School 101

Lesson and tasting of various Greek Wines, Greek family style Dinner will be served

$75 per person (includes tax and tip)

Thursday October 20, 2016 “Una Faccia Una Razza” Greek versus Italian Wines

Tasting of Greek and Italian Wines side by side. Tasting will be done bindly.

Wines will be paired with a 4 course meal. $100 per person (includes tax and tip)