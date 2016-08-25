ΜΕ ΑΥΤΗ ΤΗ ΣΚΕΨΗ ΚΑΤΕΚΛΕΙΣΕ ΤΟ ΜΗΝΥΜΑ ΤΟΥ ΠΡΟΣ ΤΟΥΣ ΕΞΟΧΩΤΑΤΟΥΣ ΠΡΟΕΔΡΟ ΤΗΣ ΙΤΑΛΙΚΗΣ ΔΗΜΟΚΡΑΤΙΑΣ κ. SERGIO MATTARELLA, ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟ  κ. ΜΑΤΤΕΟ RENZI, ΥΠΟΥΡΓΟ ΕΣΩΤΕΡΙΚΩΝ κ. ANGELINO ALFANO ΚΑΙ ΑΛΛΕΣ ΠΟΛΙΤΙΚΕΣ ΑΡΧΕΣ ΤΗΣ ΙΤΑΛΙΑΣ Ο ΣΕΒΑΣΜΙΩΤΑΤΟΣ ΜΗΤΡΟΠΟΛΙΤΗΣ ΙΤΑΛΙΑΣ ΚΑΙ ΜΕΛΙΤΗΣ κ. ΓΕΝΝΑΔΙΟΣ ΑΜΕΣΩΣ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΟ ΑΚΟΥΣΜΑ ΤΗΣ ΤΡΟΜΕΡΗΣ ΕΙΔΗΣHΣ ΤΩΝ ΠΛΗΓΩΝ ΤΟΥ ΣΕΙΣΜΟΥ.