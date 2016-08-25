ΜΕ ΑΥΤΗ ΤΗ ΣΚΕΨΗ ΚΑΤΕΚΛΕΙΣΕ ΤΟ ΜΗΝΥΜΑ ΤΟΥ ΠΡΟΣ ΤΟΥΣ ΕΞΟΧΩΤΑΤΟΥΣ ΠΡΟΕΔΡΟ ΤΗΣ ΙΤΑΛΙΚΗΣ ΔΗΜΟΚΡΑΤΙΑΣ κ. SERGIO MATTARELLA, ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟ κ. ΜΑΤΤΕΟ RENZI, ΥΠΟΥΡΓΟ ΕΣΩΤΕΡΙΚΩΝ κ. ANGELINO ALFANO ΚΑΙ ΑΛΛΕΣ ΠΟΛΙΤΙΚΕΣ ΑΡΧΕΣ ΤΗΣ ΙΤΑΛΙΑΣ Ο ΣΕΒΑΣΜΙΩΤΑΤΟΣ ΜΗΤΡΟΠΟΛΙΤΗΣ ΙΤΑΛΙΑΣ ΚΑΙ ΜΕΛΙΤΗΣ κ. ΓΕΝΝΑΔΙΟΣ ΑΜΕΣΩΣ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΟ ΑΚΟΥΣΜΑ ΤΗΣ ΤΡΟΜΕΡΗΣ ΕΙΔΗΣHΣ ΤΩΝ ΠΛΗΓΩΝ ΤΟΥ ΣΕΙΣΜΟΥ.
About The Author
Hellenic News
With an established presence stretching from Connecticut to Virginia, The Hellenic News of America generates and curates print and online content tailored to the local Greek-American communities of these states and the interests of Greek-Americans across the nation in general. Founded in 1987 by Paul Kotrotsios and a team focused on preserving and promoting the cultural, historical and business interests of Greek-Americans, the Hellenic News of America has steadily grown in stature and influence. Today, this Southeastern Pennsylvania based media company is ideally situated to reach the approximately 7,800 businesses, the 120,000 Greek-Americans living within a 50-mile radius of Philadelphia, the 1.7 million Greek-Americans living in the Mid-Atlantic region, and the 2.5 million Greek-Americans through the United States.
Related Posts
We will be changing our name from Unifrutti of America, Inc., to Tastyfrutti International, Inc.
June 15, 2016
PANEPIROTIC FEDERATION CONDEMS ALBANIAN EXPANSIONIST GOALS VOICED
December 8, 2012
HANC CELEBRATES GREEK INDEPENDENCE DAY 2014
March 21, 2014