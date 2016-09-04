We are proud to announce the formation of Hellenic Hearts! A non profit organization created to establish a need-based safety net for Hellenes in the Greater Philadelphia area.The founders of Hellenic Hearts have created a strong and well-rounded board of directors to provide immediate assistance in an expedited manner for qualified participants.

Hellenic Hearts will also provide strong educational assistance to the Hellenic Youth in the Delaware Valley. The organization is creating a learning center in Upper Darby, Philadelphia in order to provide educational assistance in various fields including: SAT tutoring, undergraduate and graduate school advisement, mentor programs, internships, job placement and need based scholarships for undergraduate and graduate studies.

Our in augural opening dinner will be hosted by partnering restaurant, Estia in Philadelphia on October 1st, 2016. We welcome all members and prospective members to the grand opening for Estia’s eclectic tasting of food and Greek wine in their banquet facility. Tickets are $150 per person of which $75 dollars are directly tax redoubtable.