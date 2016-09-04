Hellenic Hearts will also provide strong educational assistance to the Hellenic Youth in the Delaware Valley. The organization is creating a learning center in Upper Darby, Philadelphia in order to provide educational assistance in various fields including: SAT tutoring, undergraduate and graduate school advisement, mentor programs, internships, job placement and need based scholarships for undergraduate and graduate studies.
Our in augural opening dinner will be hosted by partnering restaurant, Estia in Philadelphia on October 1st, 2016. We welcome all members and prospective members to the grand opening for Estia’s eclectic tasting of food and Greek wine in their banquet facility. Tickets are $150 per person of which $75 dollars are directly tax redoubtable.
LIMITED SPACE AVAILABLE! Please contact John Aivazoglou at 610-876-8880 to secure tickets. Or Click here to make your purchase online.