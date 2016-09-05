We are proud to announce the formation of Hellenic Hearts! A non profit organization created to establish a need-based safety net for Hellenes in the Greater Philadelphia area.

The founders of Hellenic Hearts have created a strong, well-rounded board of directors to provide immediate and expedited financial assistance to those qualified individuals, suffering with hardships.

Additionally, Hellenic hearts will provide education assistance to the Hellenic Youth in the Delaware Valley area, through its Educational Guidance Program. The program offers education scholarships and assistance in a variety of ways including but not limited to: SAT tutoring, undergraduate and graduate school advisement, mentor programs, internships, job placement and need based scholarships for undergraduate and graduate studies.

Our inaugural opening dinner will be hosted by partnering restaurant, Estia in Philadelphia on October 1, 2016. We welcome all members and prospective members to the grand opening for Estia’s eclectic tasting of food and Greek wine in their banquet facility. Tickets are $150 per person of which $75 dollars are directly tax deductible.

Please contact John Aivazoglou at 610-876-880 to secure tickets

or you can purchase them online by clicking here

Please click here to watch John’s message to the community