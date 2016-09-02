Stefanidi won the pole vault on August 19, after she cleared a height of 4.85 meters, thus beating American athlete Sandi Morris, who took home the silver. The bronze medal went to New Zealand pole vaulter Eliza McCartney, who cleared 4.80 meters, which was a national record for her country.

The official results of the Women’s Pole Vault final at the Olympics were impressive, to say the least..

A 26-year-old pole vaulter, Stefanidi has a personal best of 4.86 meters in the outdoor track and field, which she achieved in June of 2016 in Athens, as well as 4.90 meters in the indoor track and field. This year, she was the European Champion in pole vault, where she had won that competition in Amsterdam, Netherlands, after clearing 4.81 meters.

This marks the third gold medal for Greece at the 2016 Olympic Games at Rio de Janeiro. Elefterios Petrounias won gold in still rings in gymnastics, while Anna Korakaki won gold in the Women’s 25 metre pistol for shooting; moreover, Korakaki also won bronze in the Women’s 10 metre air pistol.

Congratulations are in order for Katerina Stefanidi and Greece on this tremendous honor.