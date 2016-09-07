Dear friends,

As you can see Paideia lawyer is informing us that the hearing at RI Superior Court has been postponed from today to September 14.

Paideia Attorneys in CT and RI are doing excellent work for a few years now and jointly with your care and assistance prevented the demolition of the under construction Center for Hellenic Studies at the University of RI.

Today our legal advisers are asking our help.

Paideia /URI Center for Hellenic Studies is in great danger for demolition and more than ever needs political support but also economic support at this critical month.

The Educational Building “Rodos”, the Chapel of Agios Loukas and the open air Greek theater will be demolished only if we turn our back and dont pay attention to our legal advisers.

Attached please find a Paideia /URI Center for Hellenic Studies pledge form. As you can see the under construction Center needs from you to find pledges. Paideia is not taking money until we have the permission for construction again.

Paideia for URI Center is working for construction loan. Because there is a threat for demolition from the University new administration Paideia can not go for a larger construction loan.

The future of Greek letters and Culture in RI is our hands.

We are confident that one more time the Greeks will prove to all that we never abandon our History, our faith, our culture, our patriotism, our children.

Please forward the attached pledge form to your communities, organizations, relatives, friends and encourage all with their signature in a pledge form to promise a small or a larger amount of money. We need to go in front of the Judge or a RI Political Leader with your love and support.

Please let me know If you would like to come in your area and explain more. I will be happy and honored to come.

Best wishes to all!

Ilias

Ilias Tomazos, Director