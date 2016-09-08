As the Scientific Partner to SU2C, Philadelphia-headquartered AACR provides expert scientific review and guidance for the telecast

PHILADELPHIA— Tomorrow at 8 p.m. ET, Stand Up To Cancer (SU2C) will host its fifth celebrity-studded telecast, raising funds and awareness to accelerate the pace of cancer research and get new therapies to patients quickly to save lives now, with support from the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR), the first and largest cancer research in the world.

Headquartered in Philadelphia, the AACR has been the Scientific Partner to SU2C since its inception— and first telecast— in 2008. The AACR conducts the rigorous, competitive review processes to identify the best research proposals to recommend for funding, oversees grants administration, and provides expert review of research progress in conjunction with SU2C’s blue-ribbon Scientific Advisory Committee.

The broadcast will air Friday, Sept. 9, at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific/7 p.m. Central, on the ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC networks and a host of cable channels. Ben Affleck, Dierks Bentley, Bradley Cooper, Marcia Cross, Viola Davis, Celine Dion, Josh Gad, Zach Galifianakis, Jon Hamm, Ed Helms, Ken Jeong, Anna Kendrick, Matthew McConaughey, Niecy Nash, Emma Stone, Eric Stonestreet, Keith Urban, and Kristen Wiig, among others, will headline the show.

The AACR has been instrumental in the development of Friday’s telecast, accurately highlighting the latest in cancer research.

“For this telecast, we work with the writers and producers to provide the viewing public with the most accurate and up-to-date scientific information,” says Margaret Foti, PhD, MD (hc), AACR’s chief executive officer. “The AACR is regarded as the authoritative resource in all subfields of cancer research, and we are honored to work with SU2C and the show producers to bring this information to the public in the most informative and useful way possible. Working with SU2C gives us the opportunity to impart a great deal of information while showing the personal and emotional side of cancer.”

In Philadelphia, AACR members on six SU2C “Dream Teams”– multi-institutional, collaborative, synergistic teams of top researchers— have been working on innovative cancer research at Abramson Cancer Center at the University of Pennsylvania, Fox Chase Cancer Center and Temple University Health System, and The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP). The SU2C-St. Baldrick’s Foundation Pediatric Cancer Dream Team is based at CHOP, while other top-level Philadelphia-area researchers are key members of teams addressing pancreatic and ovarian cancers and the science of epigenetics, which impacts the way genes are expressed. More than 60 Philadelphia-area researchers are involved.

To date, more than $370 million has been pledged to support SU2C’s innovative model of collaborative cancer research. Since launching in 2008, Stand Up To Cancer has brought together more than 1,200 of the best and the brightest research scientists to work together on 19 Dream Teams and six Translational Research Teams. SU2C has also funded 36 early-career, innovative scientists carrying out high-risk, potentially high-reward projects. SU2C-associated researchers have planned, launched, or completed more than 160 clinical trials involving over 9,000 patients. Work by SU2C-supported researchers has led to U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval of two treatments, with more to come.

