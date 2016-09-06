Lets help those that make history in USA and in the Western Hemisphere by preserving the Greek Language, building Greek Orthodox Chapels, Greek Amphitheaters
Special Appeal: Dear Friends:
Its this time again that PAIDEIA needs our attention and real involvement to save the situation so we can be able to perpetuate our Greek Heritage in the future.
Please read Mr Tomazos statement and respond immediately with your donation and you can spread it out to many Months and even Years.
I’m sending in my pledge as well.
Thank you for your attention,
Sincerely,
Paul Kotrotsios, MBA
Member of the PAIDEIA Committee
Publisher of the Hellenic News of America
Founder of the Hermes Expo and
Past President of the Hellenic American National Council HANC
PS Remember It was 3 Years ago that within an hour we were able to collect over 150,000 in pledges.
Now we need to re do it again.
Thank you
———- Forwarded message ———-
From: ILIAS TOMAZOS <paideia@snet.net>
Date: Mon, Sep 5, 2016 at 3:09 PM
Subject: Proposal Paideia
/URI
To: Paul Kotrotsios <paulkotrotsios@gmail.com
>
Cc: Bill Mataragas <bmataragas@yahoo.com
>
Subject: Fw: Proposal Paideia/URI
Dear friends,
As you can see Paideia lawyer is informing us that the hearing at RISuperior Court has been postponed from today to September 14.
Paideia Attorneys in CT and RI are doing excellent work for a few years now and jointly with your care and assistance prevented the demolition of the under construction Center for Hellenic Studies at the University of RI.
Today our legal advisers are asking our help.
Paideia/URI Center for Hellenic studies is in great danger for demolition and more than ever needs political support but also economic support at this critical month.
The Educational Building “Rodos”, the Chapel of Agios Loukas and the open air Greek theater will be demolished only if we turn our back and dont pay attention to our legal advisers.
Attached please find a Paideia/URI Center for Hellenic Studies pledge form. As you can see the under construction Center needs from you to find pledges. Paideia is not taking money until we have the permission for construction again.
Paideia for URI Center is working for construction loan. Because there is a threat for demolition from the University new administration Paideia can not go for a larger construction loan.
The future of Greek letters and Culture in RI is our hands.
We are confident that one more time the Greeks will prove to all that we never abandon our History, our faith, our culture, our patriotism, our children.
Please forward the attached pledge form to your communities, organizations, relatives, friends and encourage all with their signature in a pledge form to promise a small or a larger amount of money. We need to go in front of the Judge or a RI Political Leader with your love and support.
Please call me at (860) 906-8458 if you have any question. Please let me know If you would like to come in your area and explain more.
I will be happy and honored to come.
Best wishes to all!
Ilias