By Christos ILIOPOULOS*
12 September 2016
Foreign residents wishing to
do business in Greece must open a bank account, but when
they get in touch with a
Greek bank they discover that this is not so easy. For example those
who wish to obtain property
in Greece, must have a bank account in order to complete the
transaction, most importantly
the transfer of money to the seller. And those who set up a new
company, can’t do any
business, obviously, without a bank account in the name of the
company and possibly in their
own name, as foreign residents.
But is it possible these days
to even open a bank account in Greece, with the capital controls
still in force? Of course it
is, especially if you have a specific reason to open the account, like
the two main reasons
mentioned above, i.e. purchasing property or setting up a company in
Greece.
It should be made clear that
being a Greek citizen does not make things much easier, as
long as you are a foreign
resident and do not file income tax returns in Greece, because you
do not have any income in the
country.
The Greek bank will request a
number of documents, which you must obtain from your
country of residence. You
must have your tax returns from your country of residence, a
telephone and/or an
electricity bill to prove your address and possibly telephone number and
some type of written proof
about your occupation or professional activity. This could be a letter
or certification or license
from your professional chamber or board or other body governing
your profession, or from your
employer etc.
All the above documents must
be certified by the Consulate of Greece in the country of your
residence. Alternatively, in
the countries where the Apostille Convention is in force (Convention
of the Hague of 5 October
1961), these documents, instead of being certified by the Consulate
of Greece, can be certified
by a local notary public and then the Apostille stamp must be affixed. However, since each country has its own legal system and a somehow different way to certify or notarize documents, a foreign resident wishing to open a bank account in Greece must always consult with the Greek bank in question and then with his lawyer in Greece, in order to find out what type of certification of the above documents is needed, depending on the country of his residence.
If the documents from the
country of residence are in English, the Greek bank may dispense
with the official translation
of the documents in the Greek language, but this depends on the
particularities of each case.
If, however, the documents are in another language, it is almost
certain that all or some of
them will have to be officially translated in the Greek language, so
the legal department of the
bank can review them.
The final stage for the
opening of the account is the physical presence of the foreign resident
at the branch of the bank in
Greece, with his/her valid passport, in order to sign the documents,
give sample signatures and
fill our other paperwork, including internet access to the account.
The opening of the bank
account cannot be completed without the presence of the owner of
the account, and a power of
attorney can only serve to complete the initial stages of the
process, not the actual
opening of the account.
*Christos ILIOPOULOS,
attorney at
the Supreme Court of Greece ,
LL.M.
e-mail: ktimatologiolaw@yahoo.
gr
